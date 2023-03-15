Canada will provide Ukraine with training ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announces additional military assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the tenth meeting of Ukraine’s allies in the Ramstein format.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

Canada will provide Ukraine with about 8,000 155 mm caliber shells from its arsenal, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles for air defense systems.

Canada will also provide more than 1,800 pieces of 105-mm training ammunition for tanks. This ammunition will support the Leopard 1 transfer announced by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

At Ramstein 10, Anand confirmed that Canada has begun delivering additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks. In total, Canada is delivering 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, 4 of which are already in Poland. Canadian instructors have also arrived in Poland to train Ukrainian tankers.

The 8 Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada, as well as the previously announced armored repair and recovery vehicle, support equipment and ammunition, are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.