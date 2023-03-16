Free media of Ukraine and world have done a lot to make Russian terror lose, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine called on the media to spread the truth about Russian aggression and how our country is returning freedom and security to Ukrainians and all Europeans even more actively.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in vіdeo appeal in the end of 385th day of the war.

"I addressed the participants of the powerful British conference of the Editors' Union. This is a gathering of leading media professionals in the United Kingdom, strong journalists, strong editors. People who have actually dedicated their lives to freedom - freedom of speech. I called on them to spread the truth about Russian aggression, about our people whose lives are being ruined by Russia, about our defense that returns freedom and security to Ukrainians and all Europeans," the Head of State said.

The President emphasized that media professionals in Ukraine and abroad had made a significant contribution to the defeat of Russian terror: "Journalists - free media of Ukraine and the world - have done a lot during this war to make Russian terror lose. To make Russian propaganda lose. And I want to emphasize: they did it simply by spreading information about what is happening here and now in Ukraine, in Europe, in the world. We simply spread the truth."

Watch more: Russian aggression is approaching moment when it can collapse - Zelensky. VIDEO

He also noted that he met with representatives of the American magazine The Atlantic: the owner of the publication, Lauren P. Jobs, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, and publicist Anne Applebaum. They discussed the use of modern technologies in the military and civilian life.

"It was a very informative conversation. In particular, about how we use modern technologies to strengthen our soldiers and our institutions. About our drone army, which will only get bigger and more powerful. About our IT people who help protect Ukraine. About the threats created by Russia in the cyber and information space," the President summarized.

Read more: EU privately calls on Kyiv to move away from "single news" format on television, - German Ambassador Feldhusen