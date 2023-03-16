I expect to see same in future, - Austin on bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress

Today, there is bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress for providing security assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during a press conference following the "Ramstein 10" meeting.

"I expect we will see the same thing in the future," the official said.

Austin noted that the statements of senior lawmakers in Congress inspire confidence that support will continue.

"Ukraine matters. It matters not only to Ukraine or the United States, it matters to the whole world," the Defense Secretary emphasized.

According to him, this concerns the international order based on rules. After all, one country cannot change the borders of its neighbors by force.