Occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on five directions, they carried out 75 attacks per day, - General Staff

Last day, the enemy carried out more than 75 attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Thus, the three hundred and eighty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian Federation does not give up its intentions regarding the occupation of Ukraine, continues to conduct offensive actions, regardless of losses. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out more than 75 attacks in the indicated directions.

Receiving strong resistance from the Defense Forces, the Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics against the civilian population of Ukraine, does not stop striking and shelling populated areas.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes, in particular, on the object of the civil infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv. Also, the enemy carried out 29 airstrikes and launched 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of further enemy strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. On the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus, units of the Russian occupation forces are being trained. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Hrinivka, Tymonovychi, and Berylivka settlements of the Chernihiv region; Yelyne, Starykov, Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka, and Hrabovske of the Sumy region and Lemishchyne, Strelecha, Krasne, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne and Kolodyazne of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, and Spirne. He carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Kolodyazi, Siversk, Spirne, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to storm the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka settlements. Settlements near the contact line were hit by enemy shelling, including Privillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shulhyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne and Shumy of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivsk, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Severne, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Vuhledar settlements. On the specified section of the front, during the past day, the most attacks were recorded in the Mariinka area - 12, all of which were repelled by our defenders. Areas of Novokalynove, Kamianka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Pobeda, Vuhledar, Vremivika, and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region came under enemy shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line, in particular, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Yehorivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, were shelled; Marhanets of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Chervony Maiak, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Our soldiers shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types. Units of missile troops and artillery, in turn, hit the control post, 3 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 2 radar stations, an electronic warfare station, and an anti-aircraft missile complex at the firing position.