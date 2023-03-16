Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 162,560 people (+1,040 per day), 3,504 tanks, 2,539 artillery systems, 6,810 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of March 16, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 162,560 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.03.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 162,560 (+1,040) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3504 (+12) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 6810 (+11) units,
- artillery systems - 2539 (+11) units,
- MLRS - 503 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment - 265 (+3) units,
- aircraft - 305 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 289 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2145 (+13),
- cruise missiles - 907 (+0),
- warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5394 (+17) units,
- special equipment - 257 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
