Most Russians believe that Russia is moving in the right direction. 64% of respondents would not cancel the start of the "military operation" if they could go back in time.

This is evidenced by survey data of Russian Field, Censor.NET informs with reference to zn.ua.

Most often, the respondents said that the "military operation" did not affect their lives in any way (37%), but some respondents reported an impact on the standard of living, income, and prices (22%). The same number (22%) stated the consequences for mental health (the rest of the answers do not exceed 6%).

42% of respondents aged 30-44 noted that they felt the influence of the so-called "SMO". Of them, 56% support the transition to peace talks, and 52% would cancel the start of the "military operation".

Respondents over the age of 60 (34%) most often reported that the war had no effect on everyday life. Among the respondents who noticed the impact of the SMO on incomes and prices, 56% supported the transition to peace negotiations, and 52% would cancel the start of the "military operation".