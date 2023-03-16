EU can use 500 million euros for production of 155-mm ammunition for Ukraine

The EU can use the short-term instrument of joint procurement of weapons with a budget of 500 million euros to speed up the industrial production of the 155 mm ammunition needed by Ukraine.

Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets, said this in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Referring to the statement of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, she noted that Ukraine has an urgent need to ensure a stable supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition.

"An ambitious, pragmatic and quick response is needed in three inextricably linked areas. Immediately transfer ammunition from existing stocks. Structure demand by placing mass orders in European industry, covering the needs of both Ukraine and EU member states.

Massively and quickly increase European production capacity, which is a necessary condition for the fulfillment of these orders," McGuinness listed.

According to her, the joint defense procurement task force has created a fairly accurate industrial mapping of ammunition production capacity, including artillery shells. 15 producers in 11 member countries were identified.

"The good news is that the potential of the EU industry in the production of 155 mm ammunition remains significant. We need to unlock this potential. The signing of large contracts, consolidated at the European level, will be an appropriate signal for the industry to act," said the European Commissioner.

"The European Commission is ready to mobilize its regulatory influence and available resources to support the defense industry in its expansion. In particular, we recently proposed the European Defense Industry Strengthening Act [through] the Joint Procurement Act (EDIRPA). This short-term instrument with a budget of 500 million euros can be used to accelerate the industrial production of the necessary ammunition," McGuinness said.

She also stated the need to mobilize private financing, including from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and banks. To this end, the support of the EU member states will be extremely important, the European Commissioner noted.