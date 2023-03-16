Russia took 20 ships to Black Sea, including 4 missile carriers, - OС "South"

Atypical enemy activity is observed in the Black Sea. The occupiers maintain 20 ships on combat duty, including 4 missile carriers and many auxiliary fleets.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are carefully monitoring the ship formation in the Black Sea and the actions of the enemy. Atypical activity and the number of ship formation have been recorded. Currently, there are 20 units in the Black Sea, including 4 missile carriers, one of which is underwater, a maximum of 28 missiles can be equipped for launch," Humeniuk said.

Today, a significant number of auxiliary fleets are observed in the Black Sea.

"They are trying to demonstrate their presence as much as possible in the Black Sea, where they can afford it, as much as the world community can afford it. They are trying to disperse, covering the theater of naval operations in the Black Sea as much as possible and trying to hide their actions from us," Humeniuk said.