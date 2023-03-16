IMF has completed negotiations with Ukraine. In coming days will announce program worth 15.6 billion dollars, - FT

Negotiations between the Ukrainian authorities and representatives of the International Monetary Fund ended in Warsaw. The new program will be announced in the coming days.

The permanent representative of the IMF in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan announced the completion of the negotiations, Censor.NET informs.

"Very significant progress has been made in reaching agreement on a set of measures that could form the basis of a program supported by the Fund," he said.

The meetings took place in the capital of Poland, as well as in an online format.

The Financial Times writes that in the coming days, the IMF will announce a new four-year loan program for Ukraine in the amount of 15.6 billion dollars. During the negotiations, the amount from 14 to 16 billion dollars was discussed.

According to a source close to the negotiations, the announcement of the program is "inevitable" and will be made in a few days.