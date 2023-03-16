Transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine will not harm Poland’s security, on contrary, it will strengthen it - government spokesman, Mueller

The transfer of MiG-29 aircraft by Poland to Ukraine will not harm security, it will even benefit from it. Since Poland will keep the Russian front far from its borders

This was stated by the spokesman of the Polish government Piotr Muller, Censor.NET informs with reference to PAP.

He also noted that Poland is strengthening its defenses by signing another contract to strengthen the army. In addition, as part of the EU policy, Poland also receives compensation for the equipment supplied to Ukraine.

Mueller noted that if someone in Poland would like to question the armed support of Ukraine from the angle of protection from Russia, then this person does not understand one thing: "Poland is next in line."

