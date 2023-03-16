Russia lost at least 15 T-90M battle tanks in Ukraine, - General Staff

As of March 16, the Russian army lost 15 T-90M "Proryv" tanks in Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the Center for the Research of Trophy and Prospective Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, senior lieutenant Andrii Rudyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Military Media Center.

The "invincibility" and "perfection" of the T-90M turned out to be myths. To date, the Russian Armed Forces have lost 15 T-90M units in Ukraine. This is only about those cases that have indisputable evidence in the form of photo and video recording. It is likely that the occupiers lost significantly more T-90M units," said Rudyk.

According to him, now the enemy practically does not use them during hostilities.

"In order not to disgrace itself, Russia is afraid to expose these tanks to the blows of weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners. The T-90M turned out to be a machine for parades and funny tank biathlons," Rudyk said.