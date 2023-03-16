In Bakhmut area, Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 225 invaders in day, 306 invaders were wounded, - Cherevaty

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attacks by Russian invaders in the Bakhmut district.

Serhii Cherevaty, the representative of the eastern group of troops, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"During this day, the enemy tried to attack our positions 42 times in the area of Bakhmut itself, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Ivanove. Only in the area of Bakhmut itself, 24 combat clashes took place. 256 times shelled our positions with various types of artillery and MLRS. 53 shellings took place only in the area of the settlement of Bakhmut itself. 225 occupiers were killed, 306 were wounded," he said.

The second zone of activity of the enemy, where he carries out offensive actions, is the Lymansko-Kupian direction in the area of the n.p. Hryanikyvka, Belogorivka, Spirne.

"There were 4 combat clashes. This direction is distinguished by the fact that for several weeks in a row, it is a record for the enemy's artillery activity. 435 times the enemy fired at this direction from artillery systems. 7 air raids were carried out. Losses: 54 occupiers killed, 96 wounded. Every day, the enemy loses armored vehicles there. This day was no exception: two T-80 tanks were hit, 5 APCs, 1 Hrad, 3 drones, including one Orlan-10," he added.

Read more: Ukrainian army reliably defends Bakhmut, - Milli