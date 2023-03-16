Bakhmut’s defenders wear down enemy while their brethren learn latest techniques and tactics, - Cherevaty

In Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders are preparing the groundwork for throwing the Russian invaders out of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the representative of the eastern group of troops, Serhii Cherevaty, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Now there (in Bakhmut. - Ed.) a defensive operation is taking place. The main task - with great efforts, with the application of incredible willpower, courage, heroism, our soldiers and commanders restrain the enemy, causing him colossal losses. ...They exhaust, bleed the enemy, knock out his combat power in terms of personnel and equipment. In this way, they break the moral and psychological state of the enemy, who, pumped up by Russian propaganda, believed that "the borders of Russia do not end anywhere", "the second army of the world", etc. And here is the district center, and you can't take it for 8 months," he explained.

According to Cherevaty, as long as the defenders are holding the defense, their counterparts in Ukraine and abroad are studying the latest techniques and tactics.

"The groundwork is being prepared by the fighters of the Bakhmut direction, in general, the East, so that when these brigades of ours are ready, they can confidently attack the defeated enemy and quickly throw him out of the borders of our Ukraine," he concluded.

