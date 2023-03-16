Ukrainian defenders from the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade attacked and destroyed Russian troops at three positions near Avdiivka.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

Successful attack of the 59th motorized infantry brigade near Avdiivka. In honor of Da Vinci's friend. On March 15, units of the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade successfully attacked and destroyed Russian troops at three positions near Avdiivka.

The Russians suffered heavy losses, four Russian servicemen from the 2nd Battalion of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were captured in the battle:

- Serhiy Obdovsky from the city of Tver;

- Dairov Yakov from the Orenburg region;

- Yuriy Kitov from the Orenburg Region;

- Ertleus Samrat from the Orenburg region," the message reads.

"The successful attack of the 59th brigade took place on the day of the memorial service, on the ninth day after the death of Dmytro Kotsyubailo, a famous volunteer soldier who has friends in the 59th brigade. The Russians were defeated precisely in those positions where he worked dozens of times in the last For 9 years, he is a friend of Da Vinci, whose base is in Avdiivka. Of course, all this was well planned as it should be in advance, these were not emotional actions. Thank you to the soldiers of the 59th brigade, who skillfully destroyed the enemy, such success is the best recognition of memory Ukrainian heroes," the journalist emphasized.

Butusov added that the 110th brigade was created on the basis of the 100th motorized rifle brigade of the 1st army corps of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbas, which was previously staffed with personnel from the occupied territories, and the Russians there were only in command and military specialists.

"But now we see that this brigade is equipped with mobilized Russians for all positions, including soldiers. This means that the occupied territories of Donbas have completely run out of men whom the Russians could mobilize. In February-March, all military units were replenished to full strength mobilized from Donbas, and now the soldiers in Donbas have completely run out, replenishments are coming exclusively from the Russian Federation," concluded the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.