12 friends of Russia: Economist named ranking of countries that sympathize with Moscow

Journalists ranked countries friendly to Russia.

This is stated in the material of The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

According to journalists, Russia's geopolitical influence is impressive - at least on paper. Russian troops and mercenaries are in at least 16 countries around the world. Over the past 10 years, the Russian Federation has concluded agreements on the import of weapons to 22 countries of the world, including China and India.

The rating of friends of Russia, according to The Economist, looks like this:

Belarus; Armenia; Kyrgyzstan; Iran; Tajikistan; Kazakhstan; Syria; China; Venezuela; Nicaragua; India; Uzbekistan.

