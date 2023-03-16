"On occasion of anniversary of annexation of Crimea, we confirm our support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine", - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey emphasized the illegitimacy of the "referendum" held by the Russian Federation on the peninsula and assured of support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

"The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which is part of Ukraine, was annexed by the Russian Federation nine years ago (March 16) as a result of an illegitimate referendum held in violation of international law. On the occasion of the anniversary of the annexation, we renew our assurance that we do not recognize this situation and confirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the statement said.

It was also noted that the situation of the indigenous people of Crimea - the Crimean Tatars - will always remain a priority for the work of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Turkey will continue to support our Crimean Tatar brothers so that they preserve their identity and live in safety and peace in their historical homeland in Crimea," the statement said.