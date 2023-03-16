Battalion of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine will be formed in near future, - Blaszczak

Poland has already handed over the promised Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and the rest of the countries that are part of the "tank coalition" will do so in the near future.

This was announced by Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

As the minister noted, a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks will be formed as part of the international coalition, which will include at least 31 vehicles. He reminded that Poland was the first to deliver 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, the tank battalion, which will soon be transferred to Ukraine, will include 8 more units from Canada, 8 from Norway and at least 6 tanks from Spain. Finland will provide auxiliary vehicles within the coalition.

"All the declared tanks are either already in Ukraine or will arrive there in a very short time. I also expect that other countries will join the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine," the minister said.

Speaking about the training of Ukrainian tankers, Blaszczak emphasized that as part of the support package, Ukrainian military groups have already been trained in Poland.

"Ukrainian aircrews are currently training regularly," he added.

According to the minister, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Poland has handed over 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

"I want to emphasize that we will hand over tanks and IFVs," Blaszczak stressed.

At the same time, he noted that in order to further support Ukraine, Poland should increase the combat capabilities of its armored units.

"Therefore, we are constantly purchasing modern equipment that will soon enter the Polish military, in particular Abrams tanks, K2 tanks, K9 howitzers, HIMARS launchers, F-35 fighters, FA-50 aircraft and K239 CHUNMOO multiple rocket launchers," stated the Polish minister.