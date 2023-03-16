ENG
Kuleba and Chinese Foreign Minister Gang discussed Ukrainian "peace formula" and importance of principle of territorial integrity

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"During my telephone conversation today with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, we discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity," the message reads.

Kuleba emphasized the importance of the "peace formula" to stop aggression and restore a just peace in Ukraine.

