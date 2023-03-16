China hopes that Ukraine and Russian Federation will resume peaceful negotiations, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China emphasizes the need for Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"China is concerned about the delay in the escalation of the crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control. We hope that all parties will maintain calm, rationality and restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible and seek to return to the path of political settlement. We hope that Ukraine and Russia will keep hope for dialogue and negotiations, and no matter how difficult they are, they will not close the door to a political solution," the ministry said in a statement after the Chinese Foreign Minister's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Qin Gang said that China has always maintained an "objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue" and is committed to promoting peace talks.

