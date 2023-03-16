ENG
UN commission found no evidence of Russia committing genocide in war against Ukraine

The head of the UN Independent International Commission for the Investigation of Violations in Ukraine, Eric Mse, said that currently, in the investigation of human rights violations in Ukraine, no evidence has been found that the Russian Federation committed genocide.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We did not find that there was a genocide in Ukraine," Moose said at a press conference on Thursday.

He also added that the commission is studying the evidence because there are "some aspects that may raise questions" about possible genocide.

