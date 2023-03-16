Enemy continues to storm Bakhmut and is preparing to resume attack on Vuhledar - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. March 16, 2023.

"The 386th day of Russian large-scale invasion continues. During the day, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 16 air strikes, as well as carried out 25 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The probability of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Berylivka and Tymonovichi settlements of Chernihiv region; Atynske, Volfyne, Stepne, Kindrativka, Pokrovka, and Hrabovske of Sumy region; Lemishchyne, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Hatyshche, Budarky, Ambarne, Kamianka and Zapadne of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Hrianikyvka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Verkhniokamiansk and Spirne settlements. The areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianikyvka and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region, as well as Nevske and Biloorivka - Luhansk were shelled with artillery.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to storm the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivskyi, and Hryhorivka. In particular, Vasiukivka, Zaliznyanske, Hryhorivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Mayorsk, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Nevelsky, and Mariinka. Continues preparations to resume the offensive on Vuhledar. Kamianka, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Vodiane, Nevelske, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of settlements near the contact line, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Zaporizhzhia, were shelled; Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Vesele, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Zimivnyk and Dniprovske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Russia continues to export looted grain from Ukraine. In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, from the water area of the sea port, the transportation of a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat by enemy tugs was noted.

Forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region continues. Thus, in the city of Tokmak, the so-called Russian occupation authorities, together with representatives of the Russian FSB, threaten local citizens of Ukraine who refused to receive passports of citizens of the Russian Federation, with the removal of their children to the eastern regions of Russia. The parents themselves are threatened with deportation to Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, the Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Units of missile troops and artillery struck 3 control points, 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, 2 radar stations, as well as a warehouse of fuel and lubricating materials of the enemy," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.