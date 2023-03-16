Poland’s decision on aircraft for Ukraine does not change US decision on transfer of F-16, - White House

The delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine by Poland will not affect the US position regarding the supply of F-16s.

This was stated by the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This does not change our decisions regarding the F-16," Kirby said, commenting on the recent announcement by the Polish authorities about the transfer of the MiG-29 to Ukraine.

The representative of the White House added that such supplies are a sovereign decision of each country, which the United States respects.

At the same time, Kirby refused to comment in more detail on the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, noting that "the United States should not characterize Poland's decision in one way or another."