Austria joined establishment of tribunal regarding crimes of Russian Federation against Ukraine, - Kuleba

Austria joined the creation of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba thanked Austria for joining the work on the creation of the Special Tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He also informed that 33 countries already belong to the main group.

Read more: UN Commission has identified persons involved in Russian war crimes in Ukraine

"With the growth of their (participating states - ed.) number, the belief that the leadership of Russia will be brought to justice also grows," Kuleba emphasized.

As a reminder, Ukraine expects that the UN General Assembly will consider the resolution regarding the tribunal over the Russian Federation in April.