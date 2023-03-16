White House to announce new military aid package for Ukraine in coming days

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby announces a new defense support package for Ukraine that will be announced in the near future.

He said this on Thursday during an online briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the coming days, you will see another announcement of security assistance from the United States," said a Biden Administration official.

He emphasized that the U.S. support for Ukraine "is incomparable around the world in terms of the capabilities and the amounts we have agreed to provide."

In this context, he emphasized that the United States will remain committed to helping Ukraine in the future.