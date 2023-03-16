French instructors to be involved in training program for Ukrainian military in Britain - Sunak

During a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an increase in military assistance to Ukraine. Instructors from France will be involved in a training program for Ukrainian military personnel in the UK.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister spoke about his conversations with his counterparts from France, the United States and Australia in recent days and said that the UK continues to work closely with its allies to provide Ukraine with the necessary defense equipment. He added that it is vital for Ukraine to have the capability to change the balance of power on the battlefield as quickly as possible and informed about further UK military assistance," the statement said.

"Discussing the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces in the UK, the Prime Minister said that marines are currently training in the UK and both leaders agreed that the addition of French forces to this training program would help give Ukraine an additional advantage on the battlefield," the British government said.

