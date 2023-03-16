UN Commission recommends Ukraine create a "register of victims" and harmonize war crimes legislation with international standards

An independent international commission recommends that the Ukrainian authorities create a register of victims as an "institutional portal" to better coordinate assistance to victims of Russian aggression.

This is stated in the report of the UN Commission, which outlines the main results of its work since its establishment in March 2022, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Commission recommends that Ukraine, as a preliminary step towards implementing a comprehensive reparations program, establish a register of victims to serve as an 'institutional portal' for better coordination of state services available to victims," the report says.

It also recommends addressing mental health and psychosocial needs resulting from the war in a comprehensive manner "by addressing access and resource allocation issues for relevant services, as well as strengthening their institutional coordination, legal regulation, monitoring and evaluation."

In addition, according to the Commission, Ukraine should "harmonize its war crimes legislation in parts where it does not meet international standards" and amend the Criminal Code to clarify the definition of "collaboration" to avoid legal uncertainty and damage to social cohesion.

"Given both the enormous workload and limited resources, develop an investigation and prosecution strategy that prioritizes cases based on clear criteria and ensures that due process and transparent monitoring are followed," reads another recommendation of the Commission.