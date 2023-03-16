Occupants force residents of Tokmak to get Russian passports, threatening to take children to Russia - AFU General Staff

Residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region are being forced to obtain Russian passports under the threat of taking their children to Russia.

This was stated by General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In the city of Tokmak, the Russian occupation so-called authorities, together with representatives of the Russian FSB, threaten local citizens of Ukraine who refused to receive passports of citizens of the Russian Federation with the deportation of their children to the eastern regions of Russia. The parents themselves are threatened to be taken to Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

There are also cases of Russian invaders exporting looted grain.

"In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, enemy tugs were observed transporting a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat from the seaport," the General Staff noted.

