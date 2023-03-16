Ukraine’s accession to EU is common goal of Poland and Czech Republic, - Duda

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is a common political goal for Poland and the Czech Republic.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have no doubt that Ukraine should become part of the European Union. Its accession to the community is our great political goal," Duda said.

According to him, Ukraine has a huge potential in agriculture, natural resources and industry. One of the most promising vectors for the development of cooperation between Poland and the Czech Republic is joint work on the restoration of Ukraine.

Czech President Petr Pavel noted that the war against Ukraine has united the countries of Central Europe and strengthened their role in the European Union.

"We have seriously realized where the true values are and what is the price of cooperation with friends and allies. We have realized the potential of our part of Europe," the Czech President added.

