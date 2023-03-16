Blaszczak: Ukraine’s victory will be most important step towards NATO membership

Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia will be the most important step on the path to European integration.

This opinion was expressed by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak in an interview with Ukrinform, reports Censor.NЕТ.

He emphasized that Warsaw strongly supports Ukraine in its European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Today, the most important and vigilant task is to ensure that Ukraine survives as a sovereign and independent state. We must mobilize as many military, economic and financial resources as possible to win this war. Undoubtedly, Ukraine's victory is its most important step towards possible accession to NATO structures," Błaszczak said.

He added that the NATO summit in Vilnius would be "a great opportunity to talk about Ukraine's membership prospects in the North Atlantic Alliance."

"In my opinion, a fundamental principle of the Alliance is to keep the door to NATO open for new members. Ukraine's integration into the European and Euro-Atlantic community will be the best investment for stability on our continent," the Polish Minister emphasized.