Ukraine will produce nuclear fuel to replace Russian fuel on European market - Energy Ministry

Ukraine plans to create its own nuclear fuel production line for nuclear power plants in three years.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Energy Ministry.

According to the Energy Ministry, there are 17 nuclear power units in Europe that have no alternative to Russian nuclear fuel.

"Unfortunately, many European countries remain dependent on Russian nuclear technologies. At the same time, Ukraine, having abandoned Russian nuclear fuel, has switched its nuclear power units to nuclear fuel from the American manufacturer Westinghouse. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Finland, and Bulgaria have also expressed a desire to make this transition. And in the future, Ukraine may become a supplier of nuclear fuel to these countries," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the production line of the Ukrainian enterprise will produce fuel assemblies for nuclear reactors of nuclear power plants. In 2023, it is planned to complete licensing and launch commercial production of shanks, and in 2024 - commercial production of heads for fuel cassettes. These components will be used for the production of nuclear fuel for Energoatom's needs at the Westinghouse plant in Vesterås, Sweden.

Read more: Ukraine has become completely independent from Russia regarding nuclear fuel, - Halushchenko

As a reminder, Ukraine purchased nuclear fuel for 15 reactors from two suppliers: the American-Japanese company Westinghouse Electric and the Russian company TVEL. In March 2022, Energoatom announced that it was completely abandoning the purchase of nuclear fuel produced in Russia.