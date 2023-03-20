Norway and 17 EU countries agreed to joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, - European Defense Agency

Norway and 17 EU countries agreed on Monday to jointly purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the European Defense Agency, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"18 states have signed up to the EDA project on the collective procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and to replenish the countries' national arsenals," the document states.

In addition to Norway, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden joined the initiative. The EDA clarified that other states are also planning to become participants in the project soon.

The initiative provides an opportunity for 18 countries to purchase 155 mm artillery shells within two years under an accelerated procedure; and also provides for purchases over the next seven years of various types and calibers of ammunition - from 5.56 mm to 155 mm.

Read more: EU’s decision to purchase ammunition for Ukraine is strategic step that will bring our victory closer, Kuleba