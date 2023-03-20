ENG
There is no mention of arms supplies from China to Russia yet - DIU

Russia will become less and less of a subject and more and more dependent.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov during the telethon.

"There is no talk of weapons (from China to the Russian Federation - Ed.), no such facts have been recorded. It is clear that when we talk about today's visit of the Chinese leader to the so-called Russian Federation, it is a visit of a strong, regional, international leader to a regime that is suffering a geopolitical defeat, which is in an economic and foreign policy dead end," he said.

According to Yusov, as a pragmatic geopolitical player, China will strengthen its positions in the region and on the territory of the Russian Federation, protecting its own interests.

"Russia will become less of a subject and more dependent on other players. And Putin's regime will continue to weaken," the representative of the Defense Intelligence added.

