Putin wanted less NATO in Europe, but Alliance’s border with Russia is to more than double - Stoltenberg
NATO’s border with Russia is to increase by more than twice.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
"President Putin invaded Ukraine with the stated goal of having less NATO in Europe. He is getting exactly the opposite. There will be more NATO in Europe, as evidenced by the fact that both Finland and Sweden have applied and been invited to become full members. And when Finland joins, NATO's border with Russia will more than double, the border between NATO and Russia will increase by 1300 kilometers," he said.
