Xi Jinping provides diplomatic cover for Russia’s crimes with his visit to Moscow - Blinken

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow indicates China’s intention to provide "diplomatic cover" for Russia’s brutality in Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

"The fact that President Xi is reaching out to Russia just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin says that China does not feel responsible for holding the Kremlin accountable and making it answer for its crimes in Ukraine <...> It would rather provide diplomatic cover for Russia to continue committing the same crimes," Blinken said.

