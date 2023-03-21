AFU repelled more than 120 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 120 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Thus, the three hundred and ninety-first day of the Russian full-scale invasion has begun.

During the day, the enemy launched 21 air strikes and 9 missile strikes. One of them is in the city of Sloviansk. There are no losses among residents. Another missile strike hit Kramatorsk, a civilian infrastructure object. 7 high-rise buildings and 3 private cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population. Also, the enemy launched 57 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The probability of launching missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.

During the past day, the main objective of the enemy remained attempts to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, the occupiers focused their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled more than 120 attacks by the occupiers in the specified directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The Russian Federation continues to maintain a significant military presence on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, however, without the obvious formation of offensive groups. At the same time, the enemy continues to engineer terrain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the districts of 26 settlements. Among them are Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Starykove, Atynske, Kostiantynivka, Kindrativka, Volfyne, Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Studenok, and Turia of the Sumy region; Kamianska Sloboda and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region, as well as Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamianka, Krasne, Novomlynsk, Strelecha and Chuhuivka in the Kharkiv region.

It unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, carrying out artillery shelling of the areas of 11 settlements along the line of combat confrontation. In particular, the Kupiansk, Krokhmalny, and Berestove districts of the Kharkiv region were affected; Nevsky, Pischane, Bilohorivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as Spirne, Torsk, and Novoselyvka in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Novoselivske.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers are not stopping their assault on the city of Bakhmut. At the same time, our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Predtechyne, and Severne settlements. Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanovske, Oleksandro-Shultine, Diliivka, New York, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Privillia and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region were shelled. In general, 12 settlements in the Bakhmut direction were affected by the fire of the occupiers.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Areas of 17 settlements were subjected to numerous enemy shelling. In particular, Novobakhmutivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Orlivka, and Tonenka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues its defense in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Intensive shelling, in particular, of Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Bilohiria, Orihiv, and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Vremivka, Novopil, and Pervomayske - Donetsk region, as well as Dudchany, Kozatske, Blagovishchenske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Berehove, Chervony Maiak, and Yantarne of Kherson region. The total number of shelled settlements is 41.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of rocket forces and artillery struck 3 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.