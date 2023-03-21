Biden ordered to declassify origin of coronavirus

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed the law on the declassification of information about the origin of the coronavirus.

This was reported in the White House, Censor.NET informs.

Biden noted that he shares the intention of Congress to release as much information as possible about the origin of the coronavirus disease.

He recalled that in 2021 he ordered the US intelligence community to use all available tools to investigate where COVID-19 came from. According to the President of the United States, this work is ongoing, because such knowledge is necessary to prevent future pandemics.

"My administration will continue to study all classified information related to the origin of COVID-19, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," the head of the White House emphasized.

Biden noted that his administration will continue to review all classified information related to the origin of COVID-19.

And will declassify and provide as much of such information as possible in accordance with constitutional authority.