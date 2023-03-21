ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4467 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
18 177 52

Biden ordered to declassify origin of coronavirus

байден

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed the law on the declassification of information about the origin of the coronavirus.

This was reported in the White House, Censor.NET informs.

Biden noted that he shares the intention of Congress to release as much information as possible about the origin of the coronavirus disease.

He recalled that in 2021 he ordered the US intelligence community to use all available tools to investigate where COVID-19 came from. According to the President of the United States, this work is ongoing, because such knowledge is necessary to prevent future pandemics.

"My administration will continue to study all classified information related to the origin of COVID-19, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," the head of the White House emphasized.

Biden noted that his administration will continue to review all classified information related to the origin of COVID-19.

And will declassify and provide as much of such information as possible in accordance with constitutional authority.

Author: 

Biden (672) USA (5229) classified_information (5) covid-19 (1453)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 