OC "South" on explosions in Dzhankoy: Clear instruction to enemies that it is necessary to leave Crimea

The destruction of the Russian Kalibr cruise missiles on the railway in Dzhankoya is a signal to the invaders that they should leave the temporarily occupied peninsula by rail.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the OC "South", stated this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Dzhankoy is a hub station. And at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, it was said that defeating logistics would be the main means of influencing the reformation of the enemy's understanding of what to do in Crimea. Currently, the course is clearly indicated so that there is an understanding that it is very necessary for them to leave by rail," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the invaders will hide the information about the destruction of the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during transportation by railway, because "it does not contribute to their image."

"They believed that they would have time to evacuate long before the response of our weapons to their locations began. Therefore, at the moment, they blame everything on the work of air defense, work according to methods, try to convince the population in the temporarily occupied Crimea that everything is going according to plan. But we know what such a belief leads to," Humeniuk noted.

