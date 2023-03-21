After drone attack, railway facilities were damaged in occupied Dzhankoy, - Russian mass media

Damage to the railway infrastructure was recorded in the occupied Dzhankoy after the night drone attack.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the independent Russian publication ASTRA.

"Serious damage after the drone attack was recorded in at least five addresses. Four of them belong to the railway station (locomotive depot, station security building, goods, material, and fuel warehouses), one is an agricultural store at 51 Perekopska Street.

In the store, a 33-year-old local resident Kostyantyn Ilyin received a through the wound to the chest," the message reads.

As a result of the attack on the station, interruptions occurred in the power grid of the locomotive depot, ASTRA sources inform.

It will be recalled that on the evening of March 20, explosions rang out in occupied Dzhankoy.

The occupiers declared about "the work of air defense".

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense said that as a result of the explosions in Dzhankoy, the Russian "Kalibr NK" cruise missiles, which were being transported by rail, were destroyed.

At the same time, a state of emergency at the municipal level was introduced in the occupied city.

