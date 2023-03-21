Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation found itself almost "in trap", - OC "South"

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation found itself practically trapped, and even if it wanted to withdraw from the Black Sea, Russia does not have such an opportunity. The occupiers can only disperse it throughout the Black Sea.

This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"If you look geographically, it is now possible for them to withdraw such units except to the Sea of Azov. But there, not everywhere, the depths will allow the fleet that they have in the Black Sea to pass through. International legislation and sanctions will not allow them to leave the Black Sea through the Bosphorus," she said.

Answering the question whether it is possible to say that they are in a kind of "trap", she emphasized: "To a certain extent, yes. But they can use the entire water area of the Black Sea to disperse their ships so that it is safe for them, as they immediately chose a safe distance and so far consider it to be 100 nautical miles from the coast controlled by Ukraine."

