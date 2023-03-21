US plans to speed up process of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine, - Kirby

The USA plans to speed up the process of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Work on this is already underway.

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council at the White House, told Bloomberg about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the USA is already working on "delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine a little faster than previously expected."

"We're working on it...There are some changes that can be made to the process to speed it up," Kirby said.

Read more: Germany and Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine, presidents’ statement