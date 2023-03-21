ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4504 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
4 121 9

US plans to speed up process of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine, - Kirby

abrams

The USA plans to speed up the process of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Work on this is already underway.

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council at the White House, told Bloomberg about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the USA is already working on "delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine a little faster than previously expected."

"We're working on it...There are some changes that can be made to the process to speed it up," Kirby said.

Read more: Germany and Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine, presidents’ statement

Author: 

USA (5229) tank (1073) Kirby (197)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 