China’s Foreign Ministry: It is USA, not us, that is sending weapons to Ukraine

When asked whether Russia is using Chinese munitions in the war against Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a briefing that his country "seeks peace" and blamed the United States.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to Liga.net.

"It is the United States, not China, that sends weapons to the battlefields in Ukraine," he said, adding that China "always stands on the side of peace."

Journalists voiced data from White House sources for March 17, 2023, which allegedly confirmed the use of Chinese ammunition by the Russian army.

Wang Wenbin was asked whether China really supplies Russia with ammunition, but he did not directly answer the question and usually stated that it is all the USA "fanning the flames" of war when it gives Ukraine weapons.

"China takes an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue. Everything we have done comes down to supporting peace negotiations," he added.