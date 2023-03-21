If China wants peace in Ukraine, it should talk directly with Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that if China wants to end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, it should discuss it with Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, he stated this at a press conference in Brussels.

Commenting on China's "peace plan", the Secretary General of the Alliance said: "Ukraine will decide what conditions may be acceptable for peaceful solutions. Therefore, China must begin to understand the Ukrainian vision and start talking directly with President Zelensky if they want to be serious about peace."

At the same time, Stoltenberg reminded that China did not condemn Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read more: Council expanded powers of "Offensive Guard"

"Having said that, I welcome any initiatives and plans that can lead to lasting peace. China's peace proposals contain positive aspects that I support, such as nuclear security, protection of civilians, and their emphasis on the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity. integrity. Any peace initiatives for Ukraine must be based on these principles, on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. This is also the main element of Zelenskн's peace plan," the NATO Secretary General added.