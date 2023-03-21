NATO saw some signs that Russia had requested lethal weapons from China - Stoltenberg

NATO "saw some signs" that Russia had requested lethal aid from China for the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.

"We have not seen any evidence that China is supplying lethal weapons to Russia, but we have seen some indications that this was a request from Russia and that this issue is being considered by the Chinese authorities in Beijing," Stoltenberg said.

"China should not provide lethal aid to Russia. This would mean supporting an illegal war," he said.

Stoltenberg said Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day state visit to Moscow signals closer ties between China and Russia in recent years.

"We see how China and Russia are getting closer in the military sphere - joint exercises, joint patrols, naval and air patrols - in the economic sphere, as well as in the political and diplomatic sphere. Therefore, the meeting in Moscow is part of a model in which China and Russia are working more and more closely and are building an ever stronger partnership," NATO Secretary General said.