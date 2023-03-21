China supplied Russia with drones worth more than $12 million, - NYT

About 70 Chinese companies have sold 26 different brands of drones to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the material of The New York Times.

Since the beginning of the war, China has supplied Russia with drones and spare parts for them in the amount of more than 12 million dollars. The publication received these data from the Russian customs.

However, the publication notes that "Chinese companies use chains of intermediaries to circumvent sanctions, which may include more than a dozen firms. Official sales are likely only part of a wider flow of technology sold through unofficial channels and by other Russia-friendly countries such as Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Belarus".

In this way, hundreds of drones of various models are steadily delivered to Russia, which immediately go to the combat zone in Ukraine.

This industry is dominated by the Chinese companies DJI and Autel. However, they assure that they comply with the sanctions and note that they cannot control exactly how the buyer uses their products.

According to experts interviewed by the NYT, the best way out of the situation will be to equate Chinese drones with dual-purpose goods.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces shot down a Chinese Mugin-5 commercial drone in Donbas.

It will be recalled that the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is currently in Moscow on an official visit. NATO believes that Russian dictator Putin will ask it to supply weapons to Russia.