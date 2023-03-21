Zelensky will participate in May G7 summit in Japan in online format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the summit of the G7 countries in May 2023 in an online format.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I have accepted the Prime Minister's invitation and will participate in the summit in an online format," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima (Japan).

