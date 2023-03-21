Zelensky will participate in May G7 summit in Japan in online format
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the summit of the G7 countries in May 2023 in an online format.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"I have accepted the Prime Minister's invitation and will participate in the summit in an online format," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima (Japan).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password