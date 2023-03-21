Russian army is actively working on signing contracts with conscripts - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian authorities’ efforts to replenish the manpower of the Russian army.

The statement reads: "The Russian Federation does not give up the war of aggression, despite the numerous victims. It is constantly taking measures to replenish manpower losses. For example, one of the military units stationed in Krasnodar Krai is actively working with conscripts to get them to sign contracts. Those who agree to sign contracts are expected to be deployed to Ukraine in August 2023."

