Kishida promises to closely monitor results of meeting between Chinese and Russian leaders

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would closely monitor the results of meeting between the presidents of China and Russia and emphasized the inadmissibility of attempts to change the status quo by force.

This was stated at a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"Russia and China continue joint (military - ed.) exercises even after the Russian Federation launched its aggression against Ukraine. Therefore, I would like to emphasize once again that the international community must defend its order and fundamental values. We cannot allow any attempts to change the status quo by using force. We must call on as many countries as possible to join our position. I understand that a meeting between the leaders of China and Russia is taking place now. I will closely monitor its results," Kishida said.

He noted that during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last November, he called on him to engage in a frank dialogue to establish stable relations between Japan and China.

"I also called on China to act responsibly with regard to the situation around Ukraine. I agreed with President Xi Jinping to communicate at various levels... Today I visited Ukraine and saw the consequences of Russian aggression and spoke with President Zelenskyy. I will communicate with China about Russia's aggression and the situation in Ukraine at our level," the Japanese Prime Minister said.

