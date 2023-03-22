Defense forces repelled 114 attacks by occupiers, destroyed radar and 2 SAMs, - General Staff

Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled 114 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front, while the Russian troops, suffering losses, continue offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 06:00 a.m. on March 22 regarding the Russian invasion.

"The three hundred and ninety-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine and does not abandon its intention to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The enemy is conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and is defending in the other directions. Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled 114 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front.

The Russian aggressor continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, shelling populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 10 rockets and 32 air strikes, as well as carried out 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on civilian objects.

The threat of strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine. So, this night, March 22, the enemy launched another massive airstrike by the "Shakhed-136" UAV. According to preliminary information, 16 drones out of 21 launched by the enemy were destroyed by our defenders.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of offensive groups of the enemy has not been detected. The top leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and provides its infrastructure for the training of enemy units. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the past day, he shelled the areas of Hrinivka and Mikhalchyna Sloboda settlements of the Chernihiv region; Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Basivka, Yunakivka, and Popivka in the Sumy region and Basove, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Velyky Burluk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Vesele settlements. He carried out artillery shelling of the Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne, and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Nevske, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, as well as Torske, Spirne, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Around the clock, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bogdanivka, Ivanovske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, and Mayorsk. In particular, Vasyukivka, Zaliznyanske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Stupochki, Predtechine, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Pivnichne of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarske directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda - without success. Almost 20 unsuccessful offensive attempts were made by the enemy in the Maryinka area. Lastochkina, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of populated areas of Novopil of the Donetsk region were shelled; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske - Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kherson, Beryslav, Poniativka, Dariivka, and Antonivka.

During the past 24 hours, the Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. At the same time, our defenders shot down 15 enemy UAVs of various types, as well as 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit an ammunition depot, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station, and one other important enemy object," the message reads.

