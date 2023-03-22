Explosions in occupied Dzhankoy damaged node station. It is impossible to use it - OC "South"

The explosions in the town of Dzhankoy in the north of occupied Crimea, which, according to Ukrainian intelligence, destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by rail, resulted in damage to the hub station.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported this on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

"At the moment, it is impossible to use, and the commotion that is happening around this place of impact indicates that there is not even an adequate decision on what to do with this "happiness". But we understand that they will try to restore what was damaged as soon as possible because the railway connection is a way of delivering heavy weapons and personnel. Efforts to pull them up will be needed. But we continue our work, in particular, on fire control so that these efforts are useless," Humeniuk said.

She emphasized that this attack is "one of the elements of the plan that precedes active actions."

When asked about how the Russian authorities and the officials under its control in Crimea perceived this signal, Humenyuk noted that panicked moods "already reign there."

"Of course, it is already too late to cause panic, they already rule there, and this has been confirmed more than once by the direction of departure from Crimea and the load on all roads and railways, those that are still functioning. This is not just a signal that it is time to act, but this is directly our work, which clearly indicates the intentions of the Defense Forces and the direction of the Defense Forces' movement," she said.