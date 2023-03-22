ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4892 visitors online
News War
10 274 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 167,490 (+920 per day), 3,557 tanks, 2,589 artillery systems, 6,887 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

генштаб

As of the morning of March 22, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 167,490 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.03.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 167,490 (+920) people were eliminated,
  • tanks ‒ 3557 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 6,887 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems - 2589 (+3) units,
  • MLRS – 509 (+2) units,
  • air defense means ‒ 272 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 305 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 290 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2183 (+16),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 909 (+2),
  • ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5434 (+6) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 270 (+4).

Watch more: Drone operator throws grenade into hatch of enemy IFV-2. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 167,490 (+920 per day), 3,557 tanks, 2,589 artillery systems, 6,887 armored vehicles 01

Author: 

Russian Army (8824) Armed Forces HQ (3959) liquidation (2307) elimination (4907) arms (857) losses (2006)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 