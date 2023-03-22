Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 167,490 (+920 per day), 3,557 tanks, 2,589 artillery systems, 6,887 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of March 22, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 167,490 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.03.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 167,490 (+920) people were eliminated,
- tanks ‒ 3557 (+5) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 6,887 (+8) units,
- artillery systems - 2589 (+3) units,
- MLRS – 509 (+2) units,
- air defense means ‒ 272 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 305 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 290 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2183 (+16),
- cruise missiles ‒ 909 (+2),
- ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5434 (+6) units,
- special equipment ‒ 270 (+4).
